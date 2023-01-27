Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles is a fan-favourite on the show thanks to his role as Marlon Pryce. The star, who joined the BBC series in 2020, began his journey as a young new recruit to the Saint Marie police force, and now, Marlon is keen to work his way up the ranks!

Tahj joins HELLO!'s latest episode of Under the Palms to talk all things episode four of series 12. The actor chats about where he sees Marlon's future going, a potential romance on the horizon and why him and Ralf Little often struggle to keep things together while filming scenes. See our episode breakdown and chat with the star here…

Death in Paradise fans are used to seeing the main detectives enjoying romance storylines, but it seems Tahj wants a piece of the action!

Discussing whether he could see a love life storyline for Marlon in the future, he told HELLO!: "One hundred percent! I've been thinking about this for a while now and there's so many different ways romance in Marlon's life could turn up.

Tahj Miles hinted that Marlon and Naomi could have a romance on the show

"People were talking about him and Naomi, so that's a romance in the office that could happen. It could be someone that he used to be a criminal with back in the day, like a Bonnie and Clyde thing going on, or it could be someone who is on the completely opposite side of the world to him, like an academic person who did really well in school and they're polar opposites but they find each other.

He continued: "There's many, many ways that a love life could work for Marlon in the show, so when we get to see it, whenever that is, I hope the audience enjoy it."

The actor plays Marlon Pryce

Tahj also opened up about why him and Ralf often struggle keep things together when filming. "The worst thing you can do is put me and Ralf together in a scene by ourselves, we're always taking the mick out of each other," he laughs.

"We all have quite tricky lines, mouthy lines, but [me and Ralf] have this thing where if we can see that we just got the line out, we really fought for our lives to get this line out, we give each other a little look, and all it takes is one of us to look at each other in the eyes and the whole scene is gone because we just start laughing."

