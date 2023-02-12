NCIS star Brian Dietzen makes major announcement - and fans are over the moon The actor plays Jimmy Palmer in the series

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has made an exciting announcement about the upcoming episode of the police procedural drama.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Jimmy Palmer actor revealed that he has co-written Monday night's instalment along with executive producer Scott Williams. Resharing a post from the show's account - which made the initial announcement - Brian wrote: "New episode Monday (co-written by me!)"

WATCH: The emotional moment Abby leaves NCIS

Loading the player...

The original post from the drama's page showed several photos of Brian working from behind the camera alongside Scott.

The caption read: "You're in for a real treat this Monday because an all-NEW #NCIS co-written by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams is in your future. Are you ready for this one?"

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "SOO READY!!!!" while another added: "I'm sure it'll be awesome."

TRENDING: NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen's next project following cancelation revealed

A third person commented: "I am honestly so excited!!" while another added: "Wooo!! Can't wait!!"

Brian co-wrote Monday's episode

Monday's instalment, which is titled Old Wounds, marks the second episode that Brian has written for the drama.

The synopsis reads: "Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids."

Brian, who recently gave an insight into his off-screen relationship with his co-stars, also co-wrote an episode titled The Helpers in season 19, which aired last year.

Brian stars alongside Katrina Law in NCIS

The 45-year-old - who has been married to his wife Kelly since 2004 - recently celebrated high record-breaking viewer ratings for the NCIS crossover, which aired earlier this year.

POPULAR: NCIS star Brian Dietzen talks end of show and character's future

The three-hour event surpassed season highs in audience numbers and it even resulted in CBS' most-watched Monday since the NCAA men's basketball championship game.

Taking to Twitter back in January, he reshared an article detailing the viewership figures along with the caption: "Thank you to everyone who watch the #NCISCrossover last night! It was a blast to film, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.