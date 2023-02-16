Dick and Angel Strawbridge's return to Chateau revealed after leaving for new venture Escape to the Chateau recently aired its final series

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are currently taking their brilliant Dare to Do It tour across Australia and New Zealand as they give their fans Down Under an insight into their lives and who they are.

The TV stars, who built up their fanbase thanks to their popular Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, departed their French abode for Australia earlier this month, but when will they return? Watch the video below to see the couple open up about the emotional they felt over the programme coming to an end...

WATCH: Dick and Angel talk 'emotion' over series finale

According to their official Chateau TV website, the family's Dare to Do It tour kicked off on 12th February and will run until the 9th March. The husband and wife, along with their two children Arthur and Dorothy, began their run of shows in Perth and will round off the tour in Australia's capital, Canberra.

After that, the Strawbridges will no doubt look forward to returning home for the next chapter of their lives. Although fans might be disappointed that the family won't be back on screens for a new series of Escape to the Chateau after the lifestyle show recently wrapped, viewers can look forward to their brand new spin-off series which is currently in production.

The family have been touring Australia and New Zealand

Dick and Angel, who married and moved to France to renovate their Chateau in 2015, were filming across France in recent weeks ahead of their trip Down Under for their new travel programme, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France.

The new series will see the couple embark on a journey around the country exploring what France has to offer and discovering more about its fascinating history.

The couple have been filming a new show

Secret France will consist of four one-hour episodes so there's plenty of content for fans to look forward to. The synopsis states that Dick and Angel will go on a "whistle-stop tour" of France to unlock mysteries of the country and show parts of France that viewers may not have seen before.

