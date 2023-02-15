Dick and Angel Strawbridge's totally unique Valentine's Day date night revealed The Escape to the Chateau stars didn't celebrate alone

While many couples plan a special meal or cosy night in for Valentine's Day, Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge spent the most romantic day of the year with complete strangers!

The Channel 4 stars spent the night on stage as part of their Dare to do It tour, and all has been revealed on social media.

One of their loyal fans shared a quick snap of the beautiful theatre, writing: "Saw Dick and Angel & family tonight. Happy Valentine's Day to me. Great show."

The couple spent Valentine's Day on stage!

The post was then re-shared by the famous couple, on their joint Instagram account.

Their website explains that they spent 14 February in Brisbane, appearing at the QPAC Concert Hall and on Wednesday, they will be back there for another night of insightful chats.

Before the family left for Australia, Dick's eldest son James gave his dad a sweet video call to say goodbye – and he shared a screenshot on social media.

The stars won't be back to their home until next month

James' photo showed his father sitting in an office space at the chateau with fan pictures pinned up on the wall.

"Have fun in Australia! @strawbridge.dick X x x," James wrote alongside the cute smiling snap.

James lives in the UK, but regularly visits his dad at the famous chateau and as this clip shows, he has a hilarious relationship with his father...

James has previously opened up to HELLO! about the bond he has with his father and how he's a fun grandad to his kids.

According to their tour schedule, the stars will be heading back to their French home in March.

Missing the dynamic duo on screen? Escape to the Chateau: Secret France is their brand new show which will be launching this year. The new series will see the couple embark on a journey around France exploring its fascinating history. Watch this space!

