All we know about the upcoming FBI crossover 2023 FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will crossover for an epic night of TV.

FBI fans only have a few more weeks to wait for the anticipated 2023 crossover which will star Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zako, Dylan McDermott and Luke Kleintank.

Few details have been released, although we do know that FBI and FBI: International will swap time slots, so let's take a look into all we know so far.

Who was in the FBI crossover 2023 announcement video?

Missy opened the clip, which you can watch below and which was styled as a video call, in character as Maggie, sharing that her team has "one of the biggest cases of our lives about to go global". Her call then dropped out and Scott picked it up before Remy appeared.

WATCH: Missy Peregrym and Dylan McDermott appear in FBI crossover announcement

Loading the player...

Who will star in the FBI crossover 2023?

The hit CBS franchise will see the FBI cast, FBI: International cast and FBI: Most Wanted cast all appear in the three-hour crossover. In January an announcement video revealed Missy Peregrym (FBI‘s Maggie Bell), Luke Kleintank (International‘s Scott Forrester), and Dylan McDermott (Most Wanted‘s Remy Scott) all in character.

It is thought other cast members from the shows will also appear. It will be the first crossover with Dylan, who joined Most Wanted in 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: First look as FBI team face shocking murder in season five episode 13

Exclusive: FBI International star Vinessa Vidotto breaks down Vo's actions and what comes next

Zeeko Zaki is also expected to appear

Exclusive: Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter praises Quinta Brunson for surprise casting decision

What has Dylan McDermott said about the FBI crossover 2023?

Dylan recently told TV Insider that he still hasn't seen a script and doesn't know what the case is "but I’m sure it’s gonna be certainly the event of the season because to have all three shows [coming together] and me coming on for the first time and meeting everyone and working with them."

"I think it’s really gonna be a lot of fun," he added.

Dylan McDermott joined the series in 2022

What did Missy Peregrym say about the FBI crossover 2023?

Missy has yet to speak out but before the announcement she shared that she would love to work with Most Wanted's Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes.

"There’s no way I’m ever getting to Hungary [where FBI: International films]," she told TV Line. "But it is possible that I could work with those women. And I think we’d have a blast, especially now that we’re all mothers."

International will air at 8pm instead of 9pm

When is the FBI crossover 2023?

The three episodes will air on April 4. "As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time,” said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, in a statement.

What time is the FBI crossover 2023?

The crossover will kick off with FBI: International at 8 pm., followed by FBI at 9 pm and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.

When was the other FBI crossover?

This will be the second crossover event for the franchise. The first aired in September 2021, and was the launch of the third spin-off, FBI: International.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to you