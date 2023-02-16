Is Chicago Fire setting up another firefighter exit amid Taylor Kinney's departure?

Chicago Fire fans are already mourning the upcoming exit of Taylor Kinney's Lieutenant Kelly Severide, but could the NBC show be setting up the exit of another firefighter?

Firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) joined Firehouse 51 at the beginning of season 11, and despite Lieutenant Stella Kidd's past with Carver, Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) refused to move him to another house. The pair have worked through their differences and come to an understanding but episode 13 revealed that there are still a lot of unknowns with Carver - and he may not be sticking around long enough to solve them.

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was warned against trying to get too close with Carver by her husband, Severide, but the fire family is too tight knit for Kidd to let someone handle their personal problems on their own.

Carver opened up under Kidd's insistence and revealed that his brother - who as a teenager had placed six-year-old Carver's arm into a fire leaving a gnarly scar - had arrived in Chicago and was demanding money. Carver then shared that he had been battling a recurring dream that saw him watch his family drown in a sinking boat and he had decided to give his brother the money.

During their meeting though, Kidd arrived to - intentionally - drop the news that he was receiving the Firefighter Award of Valor for saving Detective Pryma, and that it was something for which his family should be proud.

Later at the Firehouse, Kidd thought they had come to an understanding but Carver snapped, shouting back: "I don't wanna do this happy 51 family act, okay? This isn't my family. This is a workplace. And it's getting pretty damn suffocating, to be honest."

Will Kidd be forced to make a decision?

Kidd walked away, and told Severide, who said his outburst was "unacceptable," and that Boden would respect any decision she made to transfer Carver.

To make matters worse? It seems Carver may be getting the wrong idea about Kidd's help as one scene in the episode revealed he may be harboring a crush on his boss - who is very happily married to Severide.

Will that crush force Kidd to make a decision sooner rather than later?

Severide and Kidd wed last season

Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman was recently asked about Carver's love life during an interview with TV Line - and she hinted that there will be "upcoming love interests, including one who is a very familiar face at 51".

"This, of course, will cause all kinds of intrigue at the firehouse," she added.

