Kelly Ripa defends Mark Consuelos over feedback from latest appearance The Live stars certainly had their takes

Kelly Ripa has been co-hosting the last couple of installments of Live with Kelly and Ryan with her husband Mark Consuelos in Ryan Seacrest's absence.

MORE: Kelly Ripa dazzles in stunning Christmas ensemble - and you won't believe what her husband Mark had to say

While Mark has frequently guest hosted on the show before, his last showing was not one that many fans were necessarily pleased with.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host

Loading the player...

However, that was mainly more out of frustration than anything else, as it pertained to one of the year's buzziest shows, The White Lotus.

"I'm surprised you were brave enough to show your face around here today," Kelly said with a cheeky grin while sipping on her drink.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

Mark carried along, adding: "I got some strong feedback yesterday for divulging the ending of The White Lotus," even saying that he got called a "d-bag."

"Who called you that? The show's followers?" Kelly even questioned, to which her husband retorted: "No, no, just somebody on the street."

Mark returned to co-host Live with his wife

He continued amid the studio's laughter: "And I said 'You know what? Everybody dies! The whole cast dies! Don't even watch the rest of the show."

The ABC star did add, though: "See, it's all fun and games until you have to come back the next day," but then stood her ground to defend him.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son not pleased with parents' cheeky latest photo – see reaction

ALSO POPULAR: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

"You're the person that goes to great lengths when football matches are on to not know the score," she said, even opening up about stories from home where Mark would try to deflect.

Monday's installment saw the parents-of-three discussing the season finale, with Kelly explaining that they were somehow able to get it all right.

The two discussed the season finale of The White Lotus

"Between Mark's choices and my choices, we were completely a hundred percent accurate. He knew the who and the what, and I knew who the victims were," she stated, then launching into a debate about the more complicated relationships on the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.