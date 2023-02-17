GMB's Ranvir Singh responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s South Park embarrassment What did you think of the South Park episode?

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her thoughts regarding the latest episode of South Park, which appeared to tease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by writing them as characters going on a worldwide privacy tour.

Discussing the episode with experts, Ranvir agreed with a guest that the satirical episode "was funny" but added that it was "hard to watch". See their discussion for yourself here…

WATCH: Ranvir’s surprising reaction to South Park episode teasing Harry and Meghan

Loading the player...

During the discussion, an expert revealed that the royal couple has "crashed" in US opinions, explaining: "This is a big thing happening in America now. They’ve transitioned from being Obama 2.0 to these figures on ridicule. It’s not just South Park… big mainstream comedy shows… they have crashed in US opinion poll."

Ranvir responded: "Does it matter? Because their Netflix series was the biggest show that Netflix has ever done and they’re still making money which is what they want," to which another royal expert, Iain Dale, explained: "It think they care deeply about their reputation and those polling numbers… some of us have not changed our opinions over the months, I think the book was a mistake.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to speak out about the episode

"I just can’t be bothered to get on any longer. It was written by a professional ghostwriter but they didn’t pick very well. I think the book has been more damaging than the Netflix series."

ROYAL NEWS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'hire Ellen DeGeneres' Hollywood dealmaker'

MORE: Meghan Markle subjected half-sister to 'ridicule, contempt and disgrace', court told

Ranvir and her co-host Ed Balls discussed South Park

Discussing the clip on Twitter, one fan wrote: "I think @IainDale I correct, Harry and Megan will care that the Americans are turning against them. Some of us turned a long time ago!" Another person wrote: "This is just sad. South Park mocks EVERYTHING & has since the 90s, including the queen and royal family but continue being obsessed with Harry."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.