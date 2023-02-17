GMB star apologises as 'tricky' segment goes wrong on live TV Did you watch the blustery moment?

GMB hosts apologised on Friday morning after a live segment went wrong. During the episode, presenters Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls cut to a weather segment, where weather reporter Juliet Dunlop discussed Storm Otto in very blustery conditions.

The segment goes very wrong, leading the hosts to apologise while joking that they couldn’t blame Juliet or indeed the cameraperson for the gaffe. See the moment for yourself…

WATCH: GMB hosts apologise after weather segment goes wrong

Loading the player...

As Juliet said: "The first main storm of the season is already making its presence felt, tricky conditions," so stay safe this weekend!

Joking about the moment on Twitter, one person wrote: "Just a wee breeze ...We've had 90+mph winds up here in the North East of Scotland with widespread power cuts. But we're used to it," while another person added: "Great example of stay safe and stay at home, send a film crew to stand in the middle of it."

It did look very windy!

A third person joked: "Lol never understand why correspondents feel the need to be standing in the thick of it when footage and pictures would easily suffice?"

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh corrects on-air error after fans react

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins channels Princess Kate with the most incredible pink midi dress

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain viewers were somewhat confused when Monday's programme began after noticing Susanna Reid was missing from her usual spot. The regular presenter was absent from the show due to the half-term break, leaving Ranvir and Ed to fill in - she will also be heading to Kyiv on Monday to report on the war in Ukraine.

Susanna's break comes soon after she revealed some good news with her fans: she has been nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year Category. The TV star shared on social media last week: "Such an honour to even be in the running alongside these legends. Nominated for Royal Television Society Awards: Network Presenter of the Year."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.