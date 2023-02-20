Call the Midwife reveals glimpse at series finale following fan disappointment Series 12 of the BBC drama is almost at its end

The finale of Call the Midwife is almost here and the BBC drama has shared a glimpse at the upcoming final instalment of series 12. Taking to social media, the show's official Instagram account posted a photo of actress Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, smiling alongside her child co-stars played by April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown and Ned Shaw.

The adorable photo was taken behind the scenes of episode eight of series 12 in which the beloved characters will attend the wedding of Helen George's Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix's Matthew Aylward. Before taking a look at the finale, check out what Laura had to say about the future of Call the Midwife on Lorraine in the video below...

WATCH: Laura Main reveals update about future of Call the Midwife

Loading the player...

The caption explained how keeping children entertained and engaged at any family wedding can come with its "challenges", and that the young actors on Call the Midwife had a similar experience!

It read in part: "You'll be pleased to know that filming a fictional version of such a day can induce a very similar response in our young stars!

MORE: Helen George's marriage, divorce and finding love with Jack Ashton

MORE: 9 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

The BBC drama shared this glimpse of the series finale

"The Turner kids – played by April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown and Ned Shaw – entered fully into the novelty spirit of the festive occasion, as you can see from this photo we grabbed behind the scenes on Episode eight. Fortunately Laura Main (Shelagh) was on hand to keep them in order for the big moment.

"These filming days are long, and have many, many complex elements to them – so it’s easy for a young person to get bored and distracted. But this crowd are really lovely to work with, and do seem to enjoy the novelty of the big scenes."

The finale of Call the Midwife will air on Sunday 26 February

The glimpse into the eighth and final episode comes soon after fans were left disappointed by having to wait an extra week to see the end of series 12. The BBC drama would have aired on Sunday evening in its usual prime time slot on BBC One, however, the BAFTA Film Awards taking place prompted a schedule change.

Fans can look forward to the final episode of Call the Midwife airing on Sunday 26 February at 8 pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.