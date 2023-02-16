BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty had an important message to share on Wednesday – but it sparked a serious debate amongst her fans.

The TV star had taken to Twitter to discuss the importance of giving blood.

And that same morning, she aired a special report on the BBC show showing her donating her own blood before tracking the journey of blood donations.

While her fans and viewers were in no doubt about the importance of the appeal, many had the same issue.

💅I’m giving blood today and you’re coming with me!



🩸We're following the journey blood donations go on @bbc5live, from the arm of the donor to those most in need.



🤩And we'll hear the story of two-year-old Ava, whose life was saved through blood donation.



🎧@BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/aHkoDSvfIz — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) February 15, 2023

Naga's post sparked a debate amongst her fans

One commented: "I've been registered for years and it;s so hard to get an appointment anywhere near me at anything like a convenient time. The last two appointments I made were cancelled due to staff shortages. I used to donate to a mobile unit that visited every three months."

A second echoed: "My appointment was cancelled by the blood service last week just prior to the session, no reason given. I can't get another appointment for three months. There are not enough appointments available, but plenty of donors ready to give."

Naga is a hugeky popular BBC presenter

A third shared: "Coverage was brilliant this morning but since they moved to appointment only it's impossible to get an appointment. Was much better years ago when you just went and waited for a chair to become free. They keep appealing for donors but people can't get in to donate!"

It comes after Naga turned to Twitter to express her recent heartbreak.

Pictured with her husband, James Haggar

The 47-year-old shared a video report from BBC Radio 5 Live about the ongoing search efforts in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquakes, which have killed more than 11,000 people. "This stopped us in our tracks this morning," Naga admitted in her candid post, adding a broken heart emoji.

Naga - who is married to TV director James Haggar - appears on BBC Breakfast every week from Thursdays to Saturdays, and also hosts a BBC Radio 5 show from Monday to Wednesday.

She also recently announced the return of her BBC documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud.

