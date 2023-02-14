Naga Munchetty bids farewell to BBC colleague: 'You're one of the best' The BBC Breakfast star paid tribute on Twitter

Naga Munchetty took to social media on Tuesday to bid farewell to one of her BBC colleagues who is leaving the channel.

Jamsheda Young worked her final shift at BBC News on Monday and took to Twitter to mark the sad occasion.

She wrote: "This was my last shift at the Beeb. What a privilege. My colleagues here and around the world are such good people, and they work hard day and night. These are challenging times for our industry and a period of transition awaits the newsroom. I wish them luck! I’m on leave now."

Naga shared a tribute in the comments section, writing: "You're one of the best Jamsheda x."

Jamsheda was quick to reply to Naga, commenting: "You’re just brilliant Naga, we are lucky to have you xxx."

This was my last shift at the Beeb. What a privilege. My colleagues here and around the world are such good people, and they work hard day and night. These are challenging times for our industry and a period of transition awaits the newsroom. I wish them luck! I’m on leave now😃 pic.twitter.com/8kQb9viAc8 — Jamsheda Young (@Jamsheda) February 13, 2023

Naga said farewell to her BBC colleague, Jamsheda Young

Jamsheda isn't the only BBC staff member to leave the channel this year. Following reports that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel, Joanna Gosling announced her departure.

The BBC News presenter hosted her last programme in January after 20 years on the show.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced a new line-up of chief presenters, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Naga fronts several BBC shows, including Claimed and Shamed

Current hosts Jane Hill, Martine Croxall and Ben Brown have not been included in the new schedule.

Naga's fans will be pleased to know that the presenter has shown no indication that she plans to move on anytime soon.

The journalist - who is married to TV director James Haggar - appears on BBC Breakfast every week from Thursdays to Saturdays, and also hosts a BBC Radio 5 show from Monday to Wednesday. She also recently announced the return of her BBC documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud.

