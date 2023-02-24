Death in Paradise's future revealed following series finale The BBC detective show has been on our screens since 2011

Death in Paradise's latest series has just concluded, and fans are breathing a sigh of relief as Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker decided to remain in the tropical paradise.

But what of the future of the show? Well fans can continue to breath a sigh of relief as the BBC have comissioned the popular crime series for two more series, alongside two feature-length Christmas specials.

HELLO! recently spoke to the show's star, Shantol Jackson, about the amazing conclusion to series 12. Watch a clip of our interview in the video below.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson breaks down season finale!

This series saw Neville Parker, not only deceived by his girlfriend, but also framed for murder! The Honoré police team once again cracked every case; from the death of a doomsday prepper in a locked room, to a murder on a boat in the middle of the sea and a dance-floor death.

Speaking about the show's renewal, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: "With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death In Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode.

"It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer."

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures said: "The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we're delighted that we'll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series!"

He added: "We've got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we've got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone. We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again."

