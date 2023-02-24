Death In Paradise's Élizabeth Bourgine shows off incredible physique in unearthed photo The actress stars as Catherine Bordey on the hit BBC show

Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine has become a fan favourite, thanks to her vibrant and heartfelt portrayal of Catherine Bordey on the hit BBC show. A celebrated actress credited with more than 60 roles in film and television, long before Élizabeth set foot in Guadeloupe, she'd already become a household name in France – and we've discovered the most stunning unearthed photo from the early days of her career.

Pictured in January 1984, the gorgeous throwback snap sees Élizabeth posing in Paris for an official portrait. Showing off her incredible physique in an orange velvet leotard and a black tulle skirt, the actress could easily be mistaken for a ballerina!

Élizabeth Bourgine pictured in Paris, January 1984

Prior to her acting debut, Élizabeth had formerly worked as a dancer and model, after studying at the prestigious École des Beaux-Arts. After starring in student films between 1976 and 1977, she eventually landed her breakthrough role as Gin in Nestor Burma, Shock Detective. It was while working on the show, that Elizabeth would meet her future husband – writer and director, Jean-Luc Miesch. Together they share one child.

Élizabeth had worked as a dancer and model before she made her TV debut

While Élizabeth has starred in multiple roles, her performance as Catherine in Death In Paradise has become one of her best-loved, and luckily, it looks like the actress won't be leaving the comedy crime drama for a long time.

The actress has become a fan favourite for her role on Death In Paradise

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive chat, she admitted that she has no plans to leave. "I think Catherine has to stay. She's the heart of the village, you know? Anything can happen and she will be there, she'll see it and put the pieces together," explained Élizabeth. "She loves the people, she loves her island, she can't leave the show!"

The TV star continued: "I love Catherine because she's smart, she's a lady over 50 like you'd dream one to be! She is the mother, she's caring, but she's a sexy woman too, she loves life, she loves men, she loves caring for everybody who has problems… I love her very much."

