NCIS star Sean Murray celebrates special milestone for the show

It's a big day for the cast of NCIS and all of its fans, as the long-running show is set to premiere its 450th episode.

The episode premieres February 27th during its usual 9pm slot on CBS, and its longtime cast member, Sean Murray, is celebrating the epic milestone.

The actor, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee on the drama, has been part of the NCIS family since the show's very first season back in 2003, making his debut on the first installment's seventh episode.

Sean took to Instagram to highlight the very special episode that is about to premiere, sharing a photo still in which he appears next to Wilmer Valderrama, who stars as Special Agent Nick Torres.

"Please join us tonight for the 450th episode of #ncis - always @ Monday 9pm on CBS," he captioned the photo alongside a smiley face, and fans were quick to let him know how eager they are to tune in.

"Sean, you are my favorite! Your character has grown so much , it wouldn't be NCIS without you!" one fan wrote, as others also commented: "The show is tremendous. Has not missed a beat," as well as: "So looking forward to enjoying this awesome milestone from my favorite team," plus another fan added: "450th WILL BE WATCHING, WOULD NOT MISS IT!"

The star has been part of the NCIS family for twenty years

Ahead of the 450th episode, Sean's fellow co-star, Brian Dietzen, who stars as Jimmy Palmer, opened up about the big milestone to Parade.

Sean and his co-stars Wilmer, Brian, and Katrina Law

He told the outlet: "The 450th episode in its content is not a retrospective in any way. It's going to be another solid NCIS episode. It's going to be more a [continuation] of the universe as opposed to looking back and seeing how far we've come."

Already looking ahead, the actor added: "I have a feeling if and when we get to episode 500 that’ll be something pretty darn special."

