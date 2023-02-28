9-1-1: Lone Star: when is Marjan returning in season four? Marjan resigned from 126 - but what episode will she be returning in?

9-1-1: Lone Star is back for another episode on Tuesday night, but fans will be disappointed that fan favorite character Marjan will be missing in action after leaving the 126 Firehouse in episode four. While Natacha Karam has confirmed that she will be back before long, just when will we be seeing Marjan again?

In the series, Marjan was forced to hand in her resignation after being morally unable to endorse a couple hoping to make money from her Instagram followers by making a complaint about her conduct during a rescue. Taking Captain Strand’s bike, she heads off for an adventure, leaving the 126 family behind, for now! See the heartbreaking moment here…

WATCH: Marjan leaves the 126 in episode four

Loading the player...

So when will she be back? Natacha has promised that we will be seeing her in episodes eight and nine, and of course in the episode she also promises TK Strand that she will be at his much-anticipated wedding to Carlos Reyes, which is set to take place within weeks of the show’s timeline.

Natacha opened up about the role

Speaking to HELLO! about her return, she revealed that we will see Marjan on the road before she returns to town, explaining: "The story isn't Marjan leaves and then comes back, it's actually Marjan leaves and then the audience goes with her through the season and follows her journey elsewhere. She's not going to be in Austin for quite some time.

Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star fans can expect a 'surreal and amazing' episode with this beloved character

Exclusive: Natacha Karam shares what Marjan's exit from 9-1-1: Lone Star really means

"But people are used to seeing things get resolved very quickly on procedurals and it's not going to be quick. She's going to be gone for a while and she's going to have to confront herself in order to come to a conclusion about whether she wants to even be a firefighter enough to overcome all the obstacles that are now in her way, and what's being required of her in order for the whole firehouse not to be sued."

We can't wait until she's back!

She added: "But Marjan is alone - she's gone on Route 66 heading in whatever direction, and in episode eight and nine, the audience will get to be with her [again]." We don't know about you, but we can’t wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.