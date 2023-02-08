9-1-1: Lone Star fans saying same thing about dramatic preview clip for episode four: WATCH 9-1-1: Lone Star's episode four follows Carlos in mortal danger

9-1-1: Lone Star season four episode three aired on Tuesday night – and saw Carlos find himself in mortal danger while searching through an old crime scene. The preview for episode four shows the cop being held captive – and viewers are saying the same thing about the situation.

Check out the preview below, which follows Carlos after episode three's conclusion, where he is hit over the head with a shovel after finding a secret tunnel from where Iris was being held captive.

WATCH: TK Strand searches for Carlos in 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 promo

Taking to Twitter, one person joked about how the fandom had been requesting to see Carlos in danger, writing: "They heard 'hurt Carlos' and raaaaan with it!" Another person added: "Definitely not ready for hurt Carlos but at least we know Rafa is going to smash these scenes."

A third person shared a White Lotus clip of Jennifer Coolidge firing a gun, adding: "Me walking in that house to save Carlos next Tuesday."

Is Carlos going to be okay?!

Rafael Silva, who plays Carlos, has opened up about what to expect – revealing that his character is "in front of death" in the tense episode. He explained: "We're going to see Carlos in a position where he has never been in: a complete loss of control over the situation.

Rafael said Carlos is 'in front of death' in next episode

"And this boy's going to be in trouble. I can't really say much more, but Carlos is going to be in a place he often avoids. Carlos is going to be in a place where he... How do I say this? Some imprisonment... He is in front of death."

The showrunner Tim Minear also spoke about the scary situation, explaining that Carlos "is going to have a run-in with the mother nobody wants," adding that it will "bring him almost to the point of death".

