Call the Midwife's Helen George's little girl's Wren and Lark spotted in cutest twinning moment The actress is a doting mother of two…

Helen George is beloved by audiences for her role as Trixie in Call the Midwife, but the TV star is also a doting mother to her two beautiful daughters Wren, five, and Lark, one, and on Thursday, the sister-duo were spotted in the sweetest twinning moment.

Helen's partner, and former Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton, shared the photos in a proud dad moment which saw his eldest daughter dressed as Mr. Bold from The Bolds, a children's by Julian Clary.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

Loading the player...

Wren looked fabulous in her outfit which was comprised of a grey suit, white shirt, a black tie and a furry tail. She also added a green hat and red socks to complete her adorable costume. In a second snap shared by the actor, he showed little Lark, who was also sporting a tail, holding her big sister's hand in a wholesome moment.

Jack shared the sweet photos on Thursday

Captioning the post, he penned: "Mr Bold is on his way to work (he writes the jokes for Christmas Crackers) the only problem is.. he's a Hyena! And no one must know! Hide that tail! And those ears! #worldbookday #thebolds."

Followers of the star couldn't wait to flood the comments section with messages. One penned: "That’s an awesome costume. You look amazing Wren." A second added: "Wren looks amazing well done Lark for joining in with a tail xxxxx Tell her congratulations."

TRENDING NOW: Charles Spencer shares new post as Harry and Meghan's eviction is confirmed

A third added: "Wow! You guys ought to be in show business! Oh, wait! Some of you are! BEST COSTUME EVER! What a fun family! LOVE IT!"

The pair share two daughters

Helen and Jack started dating in 2016 after meeting on set in South Africa, when Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward on the BBC show.

Doting mum Helen is currently performing in The King and I and her supportive family recently went to watch the blonde beauty during the London leg of the tour in Wimbledon.

Helen and Jack met on the set of Call the Midwife

Helen will have no worries about leaving her little ones during her on stage stint as she previously gushed about what a fabulous father her beau is.

HELEN FAMILY: 10 adorable photos of Helen George's children with co-star Jack Ashton

ICYMI: Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing'

Talking to Stella Magazine, she said: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.