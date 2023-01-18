Kelly Clarkson calls out 'contractually obligated' career move on her show The Kelly Clarkson Show host was definitely being honest

Kelly Clarkson's talents have definitely transcended mediums, allowing her to become a star of both the TV and the music industries.

While her time as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has been well received, it was still a surprise to her many fans when she made a cameo on the hit ABC series The Rookie.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional acceptance speech

On an episode alongside the police procedural's star Jenna Dewan, she called out the one other time she was made to act, and did not look back on it favorably.

"I certainly do not consider myself an actress at all, if you saw From Justin to Kelly," she said, immediately leaving the entire studio audience in hysterics.

She referenced the ill-fated movie that featured both her and American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini cast as love interests, capitalizing on the popularity of the show's premiere season, but it emerged a critical and commercial failure.

Kelly took another stab at the project, using the phrase "contractually obligated, two words" to describe it, although spoke highly of her time on The Rookie.

Kelly called out her From Justin to Kelly showing

She did add: "My producers made sure cameras were around because they knew I was going to fail, probably," with a chuckle, capturing the backstage process of her walk-on appearance.

Kelly was present for a scene in which several of the show's characters join her one-by-one in a hospital elevator, silently being starstruck, to comedic effect.

The Idol winner's fans, however, rushed to the comments to defend the movie, with one saying: "Listen…I will die on the hill that From Justin to Kelly is one of my favorite movies of life," while another added: "Absolutely love From Justin to Kelly!! I rock out to the soundtrack still."

The Idol winner and runner-up have remained friends through the years

Kelly and Justin even got to reunite on a recent episode of her talk show, getting to reminisce about their time on the very first season of the competition, likening it to getting "shot out of a cannon."

