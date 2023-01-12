Kelly Clarkson's recent time off The Kelly Clarkson Show explained The NBC host has been on and off in recent days

Kelly Clarkson has become a staple of daytime TV thanks to the success of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and ardent viewers look forward to her appearances each day.

However, over the past few weeks, the singer has been taking a few days in between off the show or appearing away from the studio.

What has been keeping Kelly away from The Kelly Clarkson Show recently? Read on below to know more and whether it could happen again.

Kelly has been subbed for on the show due to ill health

Unfortunately, the installments without the host have been due to her ill health, as she'd revealed that she'd fallen sick during the taping of those shows.

As a result, due to the spread out nature of the filming process, some of those episodes have been distributed around, leading to many fans believing that she'd been repeatedly falling ill.

On some occasions, the singer has shown a resilience to continue on with the show even with her affliction, appearing to host virtually while recovering at home.

Such was the case, for instance, in December when the cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters commandeered the show, with the American Idol winner being there via a computer screen to interview them.

The star is now back and better than ever

It was most recently the case when Howie Mandel and Niecy Nash took over for the host, however all's well in the Clarkson household.

She returned to her hosting duties on Wednesday's episode and is slated to be back for the upcoming show as well, and given the nature of filming, is doing perfectly fine now.

In fact, on one of the episodes during which she'd been sick, she made an in-person appearance at the People's Choice Awards happening that same day, where she won the Daytime Talk Show award. You can watch the speech below!

She even wore the same beautiful red ruffled gown on a later episode of the show, proving that nothing can keep Kelly down for long!

