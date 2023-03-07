Today Show star Savannah Guthrie was left visibly shocked by Jamie Lee Curtis' surprising confession on Tuesday's edition of the NBC show.

The Hollywood star joined Savannah on the program, alongside her co-host Hoda Kotb, who recently returned following a two-week absence due to her three-year-old daughter's health battle.

The trio were chatting about Jamie's Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once when she made the admission. Watch the video below to see what she said…

WATCH: Today star Savannah Guthrie shocked by Jamie Lee Curtis' surprising on-air confession

Loading the player...

The 64-year-old recently made headlines after declining an invitation to the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner, saying the event was past her bedtime.

Chatting with Hoda and Savannah, the Freaky Friday star explained that she's an early riser, revealing that she usually wakes up at 4 am each morning.

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis shows off unbelievably toned torso in daring new look

MORE: Savannah Guthrie to make big change to personal life

Reacting to the surprising confession, Savannah – who recently returned to the show after battling Covid for the third time – shook her head in disbelief and could be seen turning to her co-host and mouthing: "What?"

Jamie revealed that she wakes up at 4 am most mornings

Explaining why she's an early riser, Jamie said: "I love the morning. I love the idea that I control the universe in the morning. It's the time when my brain is working and it's really quiet and nobody else is up and around.

"The only people I bother are on the east coast and they're still waking up, it's perfect," she added.

MORE: What Hoda Kotb has said about baby number three plans as she shares cryptic message on 'miracles'

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday evening, Jamie spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why she won't be attending the private Oscars nominees dinner on Thursday night. "Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early," she explained.

Savannah and Hoda both recently returned to the show following absences

"Cause 7:30 p.m. is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m.," she added. "Nothing, zero!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.