Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to Today as she supports co-star on first day back The Today anchor has a close bond with her co-stars

Savannah Guthrie was off Today for most of last week as she battled Covid for the third time - but on Monday she was back on the famous NBC news desk.

The award-winning host was sat in her regular seat alongside Hoda Kotb - and was there to support her colleague and friend as she too, returned to work, following a worrying few days.

Savannah - in the video below - was incredibly sympathetic as Hoda opened up about her three-year-old daughter Hope's health issues, which saw her spend several days in ICU.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie supports Hoda Kotb on her first day back on Today

Savannah was luckily feeling a lot better on Monday too - having been taken ill on Tuesday.

The mother-of-two had been feeling under the weather and left the studio before 7.30am after taking a Covid test.

Towards the end of the show, Sheinelle Jones gave an update, telling viewers: "By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. "It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Savannah Guthrie has a close bond with Hoda Kotb

Hoda was no doubt pleased that Savannah was back on the same day as she was, as the pair are great friends away from the show too.

Discussing their close friendship during a chat with HELLO!, Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

The Today star with her children Vale and Charles

The pair have been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

Away from work, the duo are often meeting up with their children, who are of similar ages. Hoda shares Haley, five, and Hope, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, while Savannah shares children Vale, eight, and Charles, six, with husband Michael Feldman.

