NCIS: Hawai'i star Alex Tarrant pens heartfelt message to co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami

NCIS: Hawai'i's Alex Tarrant is celebrating the incredible women in his life, and that includes his co-star and good friend, Yasmine Al-Bustami. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the actor – who portrays Agent Kai Holman – shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo of Yasmine, alongside a heartwarming caption that read:

"#strongfemalecharacters To stand beside and support the women we work with on @NCISHawaiiCBS is a gift. To learn and grow beside them is a privilege. I count myself very lucky. This hasn't always been the way in our industry. I'm so excited for the future. #WomensHistoryMonth."

The NCIS: Hawai'i actor sparked a major reaction with his touching tribute

The cast has had plenty to celebrate lately, especially as NCIS: Hawai'i has been renewed for a third season – click the video below to see Vanessa Lachey's announcement.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Alex's touching tribute to the women of NCIS: Hawai'i, as well as Yasmine Al-Bustami. "This is awesome and made me so happy to see! Your show has amazing female talent! Kudos to the entire show for such wonderful representation!" replied one.

"You have strong and empowered queens in the show," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "I wasn't ready to cry but here we are, the women on NCIS are so amazing and powerful."

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i has always shared an extremely close bond, and Alex often voices his appreciation for his co-stars. Reflecting on his early days on the show, the actor credited Vanessa Lachey with making him feel so welcome. During an interview, he explained: "She [Vanessa] has a really warm energy and made me feel so comfortable which translated into how we work on set."

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i are incredibly close

In another sweet moment, back in December Alex praised each and every one of his co-stars on Instagram as he expressed his gratitude for the show. Sharing a number of behind-the-scenes-videos, he wrote:

"Wow how are we almost at the end of 2022, I look back at the amazing year we have had @ncishawaiicbs and I'm so grateful. Grateful For the people, the cast and crew. Hawai'i … this place is made of magic and also the support especially from the fans who are so uplifting and really great humans. We couldn't do it without you! Special shout out to @flowluis for helping me get the vids!" We're loving the real-life friendships behind the scenes!

