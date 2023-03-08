Where is Al Roker on Today? Real reason revealed and it's to do with family time The NBC News weatherman is spending time with his family

Al Roker becomes the latest Today Show host to take some time off the show not long after his co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made their return.

It was revealed that Dylan Dreyer would be stepping in for her co-star during his time off, which would last the entire week.

The popular TV weatherman alluded to his time off when mentioning at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon that he and wife Deborah Roberts would be spending time with son Nick over spring break.

Sure enough, he is making the best use of being reunited with his son, who is attending university in Vermont, by taking a break from his hosting duties.

Al shared a pair of gorgeous snaps from his beach vacation alongside Deborah and Nick, including stunning purple skies and full moon nights.

"The end to a good day and the beginning of a great night," he captioned his post, and fans wished him the best for his time off, with some theorizing in the comments section that he'd jetted off to sunny Florida.

Al is off on spring break with his wife Deborah and son Nick

"I know where you are and it's my favorite, too!! Enjoy!!" one wrote, while another gushed: "Wow look at that sunset! Purple skies! Have a wonderful vacation."

Hoda and Savannah returned to the show on Monday after the former devoted her days to caring for her younger daughter, who had been hospitalized, and the latter had contracted Covid-19 for the third time.

At the Luncheon, Al exclusively shared with HELLO! a message for his co-stars amid their trying times, presenting the image of a united front.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," he said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

The Roker family is quite tight-knit

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

