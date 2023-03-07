Hanna Fillingham
Amy Robach's former stepson - the son of the former GMA star's ex Andrew Shue - took to Instagram to share some personal news with fans
Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue must be feeling proud of his oldest son this week!
The actor's firstborn, Nate Shue, 26, took to Instagram to share some exciting career news with his followers.
Nathaniel was both a co-writer and actor in the film, Sense, which has been nominated for a number of awards at Cannes, including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.
Alongside a trailer photo for the movie, Nate - who plays the character of Mac in the film - wrote: "So proud".
The talented writer's followers were quick to congratulate him on his achievement, with one writing: "Wow! Congratulations," while another wrote: "Proud of you guys." A third added: "Congrats bud".
Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."
Amy Robach's former stepson Nate Shue stars in and co-wrote Cannes nominated film, Sense
Nate's acting career is evidently taking off, with the star following in the footsteps of his famous father, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place.
His aunt, Elisabeth Shue, is also a well-known star, best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III.
Nate has faced a big change in his life following the split of his father and Amy - who had been married for 12 years.
Amy had played a huge role in Nate's life, having been a doting stepmother to him and his younger brothers Wyatt and Aiden during her time married to his father.
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years
The former GMA star still follows him on Instagram, and no doubt still stays in touch. In November, it was revealed that Amy had been having an affair with her then co-star, T.J. Holmes, who was good friends with Andrew.
Since then, the actor has deleted all traces of his ex-wife on social media, and is yet to speak out about the affair.
Amy, meanwhile, has left her jobs on GMA and 20/20, having been dismissed by ABC network following the scandal.
