Outer Banks' incredible filming locations revealed – including haunted island

Our favourite treasure-hunting teens are back for a third season of Outer Banks, and this time they've travelled to even more awe-inspiring locations. From the breathtaking beaches of Barbados to Charleston's historic regions and an island reportedly haunted by Civil War soldiers in South Carolina, we're taking a look at the show's most famous filming locations – and you can even visit some of them!

Where is Outer Banks filmed?

Bathsheba Beach, Barbados

Season three picks up with John B and the gang marooned on a desert island, which they dub 'Poguelandia'. Famed for its bright white sands and striking rock formations, the cast of Outer Banks actually headed to Bathsheba Beach in Barbados to film these particular scenes – and we couldn't be more jealous.

Bathsheba Beach in Barbados is the filming location for 'Poguelandia'

Lowndes Grove Estate, Charleston

Before she became an honourary Pogue, Sarah Cameron was described as a 'Kook Princess' for her affluent lifestyle at Tanneyhill Plantation. A real-life 18th-century estate, the Cameron's home is actually called Lowndes Grove, and it's distinguished on the National Register for Historic Places. Based in Charleston, in between filming for Outer Banks, the estate is used as a popular wedding and private events venue, thanks to its 1786-era architecture and sweeping views of the Ashley River.

Sarah Cameron's family home is actually an 18th-century estate which is now used for weddings

Morris Island Lighthouse, South Carolina

Throwing it back to the first season, you might remember the Pogues' trip to the fictional Redfield Lighthouse after discovering a major clue. In reality, it was an exterior shot of the lighthouse on Morris Island in South Carolina that was featured in the episode, and the island itself is actually rumoured to be haunted. According to Coastal Expeditions, Morris Island is haunted by both Civil War soldiers and shipwrecked passengers.

Morris Island Lighthouse features as the fictional Redfield Lighthouse in season one

Geechie Seafood, Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant

Doubling up as a hangout spot for the Pogues, Geechie Seafood is a real fresh seafood market based along Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant – but for Outer Banks fans, it's best known as Poe's father's business, Heyward's Seafood.

Charleston Gaillard Center

During season one, sparks fly between John B and Sarah while taking a trip to the Chapel Hill Law Library at the University of North Carolina. Behind the scenes, however, it was the Charleston Gaillard Center that was used in scenes. It's currently used to host music, dance, comedy and theatre performances.

The Chapel Hill Law Library in season one is actually the Charleston Gaillard Center

