Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer lost out on being crowned winners of Dancing On Ice 2023 but it seems the skating pair didn't let it dampen their spirits!

The TOWIE star, who was a front-runner to be this year's champion alongside his professional partner, came runnerup to the first place winners Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart. Watch the moment they were announced as series winners in the video below…

WATCH: Dancing On Ice announce 2023 winners

Soon after the show wrapped, Joey took to his Instagram Stories to share how they were marking the end of the series. In the picture, previous competitors on this year's series Patsy Palmer and Darren Harriott could be seen dancing at the after-party, as well as Joey's grandmother, Linda Sims.

Before the winner was announced, Joey was keen to urge his fans to vote for him and Vanessa and opened up about his journey to the final in a post. Writing in a caption on Saturday, he said: "Just want to say a massive thank you to you all for the support and love you’ve given me throughout my @dancingonice journey.

Joey and Essex came in second place

"I can honestly say I made a promise, to give my 100% effort and hard work every single day, training maximum hours to get to the end, and I’m here at the FINAL … I actually made it!"

Meanwhile, his partner Vanessa has spoken out after she and Joey were revealed as runners-up. The pro skater shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her and the reality star performing the iconic bolero.

The pair were beaten by Nile and Olivia

She wrote in the caption: "It was our most skillful skate to date and we were over the moon to perform it!

"Unfortunately it didn't quite go to planned [sic] but we got through it!! @joeyessex smashed the whole series, words can't explain how proud I am of him he literally couldn't have put in more work and passion into this show. I'm so happy this series happened and can’t wait to share our dress rehearsal Bolero."

