Jay McGuiness claims Dancing On Ice set-up awkward moment after calling Holly Willoughby rude name The Wanted singer took to Instagram to apologise for the comment

Jay McGuinness has taken to social media to address the moment he called Holly Willoughby a rude name during Sunday evening's episode of Dancing On Ice.

The singer was in the audience cheering on his The Wanted bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when Jay made a joke at Holly's expense after she asked him about Siva's routine. Watch the video below to see what happened during the show...

WATCH: Jay McGuiness calls Holly Willoughby rude name in awkward moment

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jay apologised for any offense caused and reiterated that his comment was made in jest, but admitted that "Once a joke is explained, it's dead."

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion also claimed the producers "premeditated" the moment happening before it aired when they went over to inform him what Holly was going to ask him. "By the way, the producers came over and said 'We're going to ask you about Siva's routine', and then after a minute they said: 'We're not going to ask you that,' but didn't say what."

Jay was watching his bandmate Siva's routine

Jay continued: "So they premeditate these weird things like they're going to ask you a saucy question but not say what it is, it's inhumane the way they do these things, but I'm a human." The star also apologised for the comment, but defended himself stating that he believes Holly took the joke in good faith.

During the episode, fans took to social media to react to the moment and there was a mixed response.

Holly and Phillip host the skating competition

One person tweeted: "I don't think the comment towards Holly went down too well. Awkward moment. #dancingonice," as a second added: "Wow, when did it become ok to say things like that?" A third wrote: "Tonight's #DancingOnIce has been very awkward."

Others saw the humour in Jay's joke. A fourth viewer commented: "Let's be honest, there's a lot worse things Jay could of called Holly," followed by a laughing-face emoji, as another branded it "hilarious."

