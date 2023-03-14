Amanda Owen splits opinion with latest photo of children The TV star lives in the Yorkshire Dales

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen sparked a strong reaction after she shared a carousel of new photos featuring her brood.

Taking to Instagram, the self-proclaimed Yorkshire Shepherdess posted a string of new snapshots following the recent heavy snowfall. Her mesmerising snowy scenes featured her three youngest daughters, Annas, Clemmy and Nancy.

Take a look at the video below for a unique insight into Amanda's busy life...

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's family life

Loading the player...

In the pictures, Amanda's children could be seen exploring the frosted landscape whilst decked out in warm scarves, padded coats and cosy beanies.

Alongside her photos, the mother-of-nine included the caption: "Wintery scenes in Yorkshire. [frozen face emoji] A soothing stillness and very quiet. #yorkshire #swaledale #snow #ice #frozen."

Clemmy and Nancy played in the snow

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to draw attention to the icy river, with one writing: "Bit silly children playing on ice," while a second noted: "Please stay away from the ice and water, girls [praying hands emoji]."

READ: Amanda Owen details scary medical emergency involving air ambulance

LOOK: Amanda Owen melts hearts with adorable photos of daughter Clemmy at family farm

Other followers appeared to adore Amanda's latest photo dump, with one commenting: "Such stoic children. No matter the weather they find something fun to do. Beautiful to see," while a second remarked: "The snow makes everything look clean and pretty – your children are enjoying it for sure judging by the looks on their faces."

The TV star lives on a sprawling farm

Amanda shares her nine children with her ex-husband Clive. The duo publicly announced their split in June 2022 after 21 years of marriage.

At the time, Amanda shared: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Amanda and Clive share nine children together

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority [being] the happiness and well-being of our children."

EXPLAINED: Why Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen moved back to Ravenseat with mum Amanda Owen

Despite calling it quits, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their children. In a recent interview with MailOnline, she said: "It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.