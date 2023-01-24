Amanda Owen details scary medical emergency involving air ambulance The Our Yorkshire Farm star revealed it's not always ideal on the farm

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's Instagram paints a peaceful, snow-dusted picture, but the mother of nine shared that a calamity occurred at home last month – and explained that the reality of living in a remote area isn't always pretty.

Speaking to ;Times Radio, Amanda shared the shocking news that one of her children was rushed to hospital from the farm in a helicopter just before Christmas. "Three weeks before Christmas, we had another medical emergency on the farm," she said.

"And that was a scary one whereby one of the children was taken ill and that involved a helicopter coming, the air ambulance coming to pick us up."

Amanda went on to explain that while it looks idyllic where they live, when it comes to medical emergencies, it's not always ideal to be so remote.

The Yorkshire Farm is very remote - which comes with pitfalls

"People say it must be amazing living rural, living the way you do. That's one of the drawbacks," she said of being reached by medical help.

Amanda's fans are very protective of the star, often rushing to support her via social media during tough times.

Last week, the Yorkshire Shepherdess surprised fans when she revealed it was snowing on the farm, and her fans were quick to worry about her.

Amanda's life on the farm looks idyllic

Many fans were concerned for Amanda and her family, given the conditions. "Stay warm and safe," and: "Some lovely photos, hope you, your family and animals stay safe," were among the comments.

"Get gloves on those wee freezing hands," urged one fan, after seeing Amanda with her bare hands out in the frosty weather.

