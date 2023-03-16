11 must-watch Netflix movies to look forward to in 2023 From Murder Mystery 2 to Jennifer Lopez's new film - there's plenty in store

Netflix has seriously upped its film game for 2023. Fans have already been spoilt for choice with the release of Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and the highly-anticipated Luther movie, Fallen Sun, with Idris Elba leading the cast, but the excitement doesn't stop there.

We've rounded up a few more films you can look forward to watching for the rest of the year. There's plenty on offer whether it's comedy, action, or romance you're looking for. Plus, there are some pretty big names thrown in for good measure. Enjoy!

Murder Mystery 2

Release date: 31 March

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back for this fun follow-up and this time their journey begins in Paris. When the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding, the detective duo needs to crack the case as quickly – and as chaos free – as possible. Check out the video below to see the trailer...

A Tourist's Guide to Love

Release date: 27 April

Looking for a new rom-com to add to your list? This one could be your answer. After a travel executive suddenly breaks up with her partner, she decides to head to Vietnam to learn about their travel industry. She meets a handsome tour guide along the way and the two head off for adventure. Cute!

A Tourists Guide to Love is out soon

The Mother

Release date: 12 May

Jennifer Lopez leading a new action film? Sign us up. The multi-talented superstar plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up. It also stars Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick.

J-Lo is back in the acting game

Extraction 2

Release date: 16 June

Chris Hemsworth and action movies are a match made in heaven if you ask us. This time the Avengers star is back as Tyler Rake in this blockbuster sequel. Tyler is tasked with a deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a Georgian gangster from prison. All in a day's work.

Chris Hemsworth starring in Extraction 2

They Cloned Tyrone

Release date: 21 July

Jamie Foxx. John Boyega. Teyonah Parris. Need we say more? This mystery action thriller sees this unlikely trio finding themselves trying to solve a nefarious government conspiracy. We're excited for this one.

How good is this cast?

Lift

Release date: 25 August

Kevin Hart is once again back in his action movie era and we're not mad. The comedian stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D'Onofrio making up an international heist crew who must prevent a terrorist attack.

We can't wait to watch Lift

Love at First Sight

Release date: September

If, like us, you LOVED The White Lotus season two then keep an eye out for this young-adult romantic comedy because it stars Haley Lu Richardson in the leading role. Haley plays Hadley who sparks an instant connection with Oliver (Ben Hardy) after meeting on a long-haul flight. But after landing, the pair are separated – will fate bring them back together?

Damsel

Release Date: 13 October

One of Netflix's biggest names, Millie Bobby Brown, is fronting this brand-new action-adventure film and it sounds awesome. The dutiful damsel agrees to marry the handsome prince but she soon discovers the royal family has recruited her for a very surprising task. Angela Bassett (doing the thing no doubt), Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone also star.

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt together? Yes please.

Pain Hustlers

Release date: 27 October

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt (we told you there were A-Listers) are leading this drama movie about a woman who loses her job and is struggling to support her child. When she takes a job at a new role as failing pharmaceutical company, she soon finds herself in a sticky situation. Catherine O'Hara also stars, so if that doesn't get you to watch then we can't help you.

This looks great!

A Family Affair

Release date: 17 November

Ever wondered what Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron would be like to watch together on screen? Wonder no more, friends! This romantic comedy tells the story of a romance that sparks between a surprising couple which leads to serious complications within one family. Consider us intrigued.

Leave the World Behind

Release date: 8 December

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon are all further evidence that Netflix's acting budget is more than healthy this year. These A-listers star in this new thriller about a family vacation that is interrupted by a mysterious blackout. Already excited.

