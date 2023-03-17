The View slammed by viewers after 'awful' Hugh Grant interview fail The Notting Hill actor went viral with Ashley Graham at the Oscars

The View has come under fire from viewers for failing to address Hugh Grant's viral Oscars interview with Ashley Graham during his appearance on the show on Thursday.

The Music & Lyrics actor was accused by fans of being "rude" and "obnoxious" to the model as she asked him questions ahead of the ceremony – which you can watch in the video below. While Ashley has since broken her silence, Hugh has yet to address the awkward interview.

WATCH: Hugh Grant shutting down Ashley Graham in awkward Oscars interview

Viewers tuning into The View expecting to finally see his response were left very disappointed as it was not once mentioned or even alluded to during his time on the show.

Venting their frustrations on social media, one person wrote on Twitter: "Spineless no one asked about Oscars Red Carpet interview." A second said: "How could you not address the Ashley Graham interview with Hugh Grant?"

A third added: "So, I guess Hugh Grant went to the #TheView with the agreement not to touch what happened with him and Ashley Graham? Because not a word, let alone a sentence!"

Viewers were not impressed by Hugh's appearance on The View

Hugh's viral moment came after he appeared completely uninterested in the questions being put to him by Ashley, who was one of ABC's red carpet hosts.

The 35-year-old had asked the Love, Actually actor if he was excited at the idea of any actors winning in particular, to which he replied: "No one in particular."

She then asked Hugh: "Ok, well what are you wearing tonight, then?" to which the About a Boy star replied: "My suit."

Hugh's awkward Oscars interview with Ashley went viral

Hugh was also asked by Ashley about his cameo in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. "So, tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?"

He replied: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

Ashley responded: "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?" "Um, almost," Hugh replied.

