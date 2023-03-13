Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell reunite at the Oscars – and fans are losing it The Four Weddings and a Funeral co-stars reunited on stage

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell became rom-com royalty after starring alongside one another in the 1994 hit, Four Weddings and a Funeral – and now, 29 years after the movie made its debut, the pair gifted fans with a sweet reunion at the 95th Academy Awards. Taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hugh and Andie couldn't have looked more at ease with one another as they presented the award for Best Production Design.

WATCH: Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell reunite at the 2023 Oscars

Loading the player...

Complimenting the actress on her radiant appearance, Hugh explained that while Andie is "Still stunning," he's "Basically a scrotum." In a moment that had everybody giggling, it was clear that the former co-stars had nothing but love for each other.

MORE: Hugh Grant rudely shutting down Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet is going viral - WATCH

READ: Oscars 2023 red carpet fashion: Rihanna, Kate Hudson, Salma Hayek, more

"We're actually here to do two things," Hugh joked. "The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie's been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I've never used one in my life."

The former co-stars teamed up to announce the award for Best Production Design

Stepping out in an elegant black evening gown for the occasion, Andie channelled Four Weddings character Carrie as she styled her iconic curls in a sleek updo and rocked a statement red lip. Meanwhile, Hugh kept his look classic and opted for a tailored tuxedo.

The pair famously starred as Charles and Carrie in Four Weddings and a Funeral

The actors have previously spoken about the legacy of Four Weddings and a Funeral, as well as its huge fan following. Back in 2019, Andie reflected on the film's enduring success, telling EW: "It's a beautifully written movie, about friendship and meaningful connections and love! Those are human qualities that are all really important to enjoy life. I think that resonates with everyone."

As for THAT iconic kiss in the pouring rain, the Hollywood star revealed that it wasn't quite as romantic as it looked. "It was fake freezing rain, truly bucketing down," Andie recalled. "Like somebody pouring rain all over you."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.