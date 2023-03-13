Hugh Grant rudely shutting down Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet is going viral - WATCH

Megan Bull
During the 2023 Oscars, Hugh Grant joined Ashley Graham for an interview on the champagne carpet, and it didn't exactly go to plan – watch the awkward moment here.
The 95th Academy Awards got off to an awkward start for British actor Hugh Grant on Sunday night as he headed to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While walking the champagne-coloured carpet, the A-lister joined Ashley Graham for an interview – but it didn't exactly go to plan.
In an uncomfortable moment that has since gone viral, Hugh didn't seem too impressed with the presenter's choice of questions, and to say there were a few awkward pauses would be a massive understatement. Click the video below to watch the cringe-worthy moment that's got everybody talking…
WATCH: Hugh Grant's awkward Oscars interview with Ashley Graham goes viral
