Ashley Graham reveals what she really thinks following viral Hugh Grant Oscars interview

Ashley Graham's interview with Hugh Grant went viral on Sunday night after fans accused the actor of being "rude" and "obnoxious" to the model as she asked him questions ahead of the ceremony - which you can watch in the video below.

Now, Ashley has broken her silence, revealing her take on the situation.

Talking to TMZ on Monday, the mother-of-three wrote: "You know what, my mamma told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go."

The 35-year-old had asked the Love, Actually actor if he was excited at the idea of any actors winning in particular, to which he replied: "No one in particular."

She then asked Hugh: "Ok, well what are you wearing tonight, then?" to which the About a Boy star replied: "My suit."

Hugh was also asked by Ashley about his cameo in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. "So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?”

He replied: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

Ashley Graham interviewed stars on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars ceremony

Ashley responded: "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?" "Um, almost," Hugh replied.

The actor was one of the many stars to present an Oscar at the ceremony, where he was joined by his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star, Andie MacDowell.

The pair reunited on stage to present the award for Best Production Design at the 95th Academy Awards, three decades after starring in the iconic 1994 rom-com.

Hugh Grant reunited with his Four Weddings co-star Andie MacDowell

The 2023 ceremony saw many big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took away a total of seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, while Jamie Lee Curtis took away Best Supporting Actress.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who kicked off the event with an opening monologue that saw him remark on the infamous Will Smith slap last year, while poking fun at Avatar director James Cameron.

