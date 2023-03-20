Amanda Owen shares rare family photo amid 'issue' at the farm The shepherdess and her ex-husband posed for photos

Amanda Owen has treated fans to a lovely family photo on her Instagram Stories, showing the mum-of-nine standing outside her home alongside her children and two of their friends.

The TV star shared two versions of the picture, one showing the 48-year-old standing at the centre of the group with her ex-husband Clive presumably behind the camera. In the second photo, Amanda and Clive appear to have swapped places, with Clive standing in the middle of the group and Amanda out of shot.

The former Our Yorkshire Farm star also included a picture of a delicious-looking stew alongside a snap of her daughter Edith holding a tray of cake pops. The caption read: "Many hands make light work."

Amanda shared family photos to her Instagram Stories on Sunday

The post, which was shared on Mother's Day, came just hours before Amanda revealed that she had been experiencing issues with one of the family's sheep.

MORE: How Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen manages nine kids following Clive Owen split

MORE: Amanda Owen shares sad loss with fans following major farm disruption

Taking to her Instagram page, the presenter shared a series of photos showing her three youngest daughters, Nancy, Annas and Clemmy caring for the ewe. She wrote in the caption: "Out on the rounds and apprehending a yow with an issue. Fortunately, a small prolapse is easy enough to sort out and my team like being hands-on.

"Waiting for the wee that she absolutely couldn’t do until things were put back from whence they came. That must feel a lot better."

Fans were quick to praise Amanda's girls for their hard work, with one person writing: "Great pictures. What a team sorting her out," while another added: "Wonderful family so hard working. Love all your posts."

Amanda's daughters helped her apprehend an injured ewe

Another fan pointed out how much the girls have grown, commenting: "The girls are beautiful, growing up so fast."

Amanda, who announced her split from husband Clive in July last year, has had a busy time on the farm in recent weeks. Just days ago, the shepherdess revealed that a huge flood had occurred at Ravenseat Farm. See a glimpse of the disaster in the video below...

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares major weather disaster at family farm

Loading the player...

Posting a number of photos and videos of the scary weather incident, she wrote in the caption: "Yesterday was horrendous. Sleet and snow thawing made for serious flooding and dangerous situations whilst trying to fodder the sheep."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.