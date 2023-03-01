How Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen manages nine kids following Clive Owen split The Our Yorkshire Farm stars split in 2022

Amanda Owen and her ex Clive announced they had split in June 2022 following 21 years of marriage and nine children.

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars met in 1996 when 21-year-old trainee shepherdess Amanda visited Ravenseat Farm, and 42-year-old Clive, who was a divorced father-of-two, admitted he was immediately "taken with her." They went on to tie the knot five years later, but following "stresses and strains" in their marriage, they separated in 2022. See everything you need to know about the former couple's family, including Clive's children from his first marriage…

How many children do Amanda and Clive Owen share?

The TV stars share children: Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and Nancy, six. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media, and her son, Reuben, even began starring in his own show, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm alongside his dad, Clive.

Clive is also a father to two children with his ex-wife Greta Watson. His daughter Rosie previously lived on Ravenseat Farm with her parents, but she stopped visiting after her father began his relationship with Amanda.

The couple share nine children, and Clive is a father to two kids from his first marriage

Rosie was 13 when Clive and Amanda got married, and she told The Sun: "On the eve of the wedding I started crying because I was worried about losing my dad. It was awful. I used to feel really self-conscious, thinking, 'What's wrong with me? What have I done? Am I saying and doing the right things?'"

Why did Amanda and Clive Owen split?

In June 2022, Amanda announced on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda and Clive announced they were ending their 21-year marriage in 2022

Rosie has since suggested that Amanda was the one driving their split, stating she feels "desperately sorry" for her dad. "It doesn't do much for her image, but she's going to go far. She'll be on Loose Women next. They would stay together forever if it was up to my dad. But after all this fame, it was just a matter of time," she said.

However, Amanda has reiterated that the former couple continue to prioritise co-parenting their children. "Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated," she admitted during an interview with the Radio Times.

"It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it. But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it."

How do Amanda and Clive Owen co-parent following their split?

The mother-of-nine has insisted that "the whole family is very happy" following the separation, and she continues to share duties equally with Clive. The TV star told the MailOnline: "I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us.

"It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars continue to co-parent their kids

Amanda and Clive Owen now live in "two farms that are basically next door to each other" which Amanda said makes it easy for the pair. "So it's close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space," she told The Times.

"Whatever our personal situation, there's a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen."

Amanda has also admitted that their children all chip in with work on the farm, which she hopes will prepare them for when they grow up and move out.

"If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect?" Amanda said to the Radio Times.

"I rebuff swaddling children because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is. I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them. What we do on the farm, hopefully, is preparation."

