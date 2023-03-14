Amanda Owen consoled by fans after biblical disaster at family farm The Yorkshire Shepherdess lives on Ravenseat farm

Amanda Owen was consoled by her fans recently when she revealed the terrifying weather incident that occurred at their family farm, Ravenseat, in Yorkshire this week.

Taking to her Instagram, the Yorkshire Shepherdess posted a number of videos and photos of the huge flooding that occurred on the land, which resulted in a "dangerous situation" on the farm. Check out the video below to see what happened.

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares terrifying weather incident at family farm

"Yesterday was horrendous," Amanda began, adding: "Sleet and snow thawing made for serious flooding and dangerous situations whilst trying to fodder the sheep."

A second video featured on her social media even showed a number of sheep being carried away by the flood, but Amanda assured her 536k followers that, thankfully, no animals were harmed. They stayed on low-lying ground as gale-force winds blew on tops but this was scary. You do your best but we were lucky that there were no casualties."

Ravenseat suffered a huge flood recently

The biblical flood sparked a reaction from the Our Yorkshire Farm presenter's fans. One person wrote in the comments: "Omg my heart was in my mouth watching that ewe in the water. Thank goodness it all ended well."

A second agreed, adding: "Omg I didn't think the sheep would get out, so pleased it did. Hopefully, they will all keep away from the edge." A third, meanwhile, added: "My heart was in my mouth, can't imagine how you felt. Had to drag a ewe out of a water trough this morning, heavy when wet is an understatement."

Amanda assured her fans that there were no casualties

Amanda recently divided opinions between her followers with her previous post on Instagram that featured her children exploring the frosted landscape.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to draw attention to the icy river, with one writing: "Bit silly children playing on ice," while a second noted: "Please stay away from the ice and water, girls [praying hands emoji]."

Others were more supportive, with a third writing: "The snow makes everything look clean and pretty – your children are enjoying it for sure judging by the looks on their faces."

