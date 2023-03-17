Amanda Owen shares sad loss with fans following major farm disruption The Yorkshire Shepherdess took to Instagram

Amanda Owen took to her Instagram to share some sad news with her fans this week. The TV star, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, announced that a horse belonging to one of her friends had sadly passed away.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter posted the devastating news with a series of photos showing a bucket of animal feed that had been delivered by her friend. Amanda explained in the caption: "A friend's old & much-loved horse died today. He came to farm & brought the breakfast that he had prepared for her this morning for our horses."

The TV star keeps her fans updated on social media

Amanda's followers were quick to send their condolences in the comments section and also shared their thoughts on the kind gesture. One person wrote: "Such a kind gesture when the man's heart would be breaking!"

A second echoed this, commenting: "Oh me, that's got me, so terribly sad and what a beautiful breakfast and such a selfless gesture when they must have been feeling so, so sad." A third added: "How kind in such sad circumstances."

A fourth, meanwhile, could relate to the loss, stating: "So sorry to hear this, it's so heartbreaking losing a much loved horse/animal that you dearly love. 19 years we had our dear horse and he's left the biggest hole in our hearts. Thoughts are with your friends."

The sad update from the TV presenter comes just days after Ravenseat Farm suffered a bout of bad weather which resulted in a terrifying flood. Amanda shared an eye-opening video of an extreme flood that managed to engulf a number of her ewes. Check out the video below to see the worrying moment...

"Yesterday was horrendous," Amanda explained, adding: "Sleet and snow thawing made for serious flooding and dangerous situations whilst trying to fodder the sheep."

A second video featured on her social media even showed a number of sheep being carried away by the flood, but Amanda assured her 536k followers that, thankfully, no animals were harmed.

"They stayed on low-lying ground as gale-force winds blew on tops but this was scary. You do your best but we were lucky that there were no casualties."

