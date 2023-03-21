Succession season 4: sadness and drama surrounding final season 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Succession season four is just around the corner, and from some very candid interviews, it looks like the cast certainly has mixed feelings about saying goodbye to the hugely popular HBO show. Check out some of the most interesting information we’ve been about what went down while filming season four here…

Sarah Snook didn’t know season four would be the show’s last

Sarah, who plays Shiv Roy in the hit show, admitted to the Los Angeles Times that she wasn’t told that it would be the final season until the very last table read and that it would have been "nice to know" earlier.

She explained: "I was very upset. I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

Brian Cox called Jeremy Strong’s method of acting 'American [expletive]'

Although they clearly have a lot of respect for one another, Brian has spoken out against his co-star Jeremy Strong’s well-documented method acting, calling it "American [expletive]". Speaking to Town and Country magazine, he added: "Oh, it’s [expletive] annoying. Don’t get me going on it.

Brian opened up about his co-star

"He’s a very good actor. And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set. He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it. But he won’t! Strong is talented… When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift."

Nicholas Braun was 'bummed' by season four finale news

Nicholas admitted that he was "sad as hell" after learning that the show was finished, telling Entertainment Tonight: "We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse [Armstrong] says it. We’re all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell [on] my last day.

Nicholas admitted that he was bummed

"I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough."

Jeremy Strong called letting go of his character 'a death'

Jeremy, who plays Kendall on the hit show, told GQ that saying goodbye to the role "will feel like a death" ahead of filming season four. He explained: "When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?‘ that I don’t have the answer to."

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin play Kendall, Shiv and Roman

Brian Cox felt 'nothing' while filming finale

The actor revealed that he "felt nothing" after filming his final scene of the show, telling Variety: "It was the last scene, finito." Hinting at how his character’s story concludes, he added: "Logan absolutely gets what he needs. That’s the great thing about the show. He gets peace, which is good."

How will the story conclude?

Speaking about the show’s longevity, he added: "American series live well past their sellout date: This one won’t do that. HBO would love us to go for as long as ‘Game of Thrones,’ but thank God it won’t happen."

