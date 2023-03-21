Friends star David Schwimmer supported by ex-wife following emotional TV appearance The Friends star was married to Zoe Buckman from 2010 to 2017

David Schwimmer's ex-wife Zoe Buckman has supported her ex-partner after he made an emotional appearance on The Great British Bake Off on Monday night.

The Friends actor appeared on one of the Stand Up for Cancer charity celebrity special episodes of the competition (known in the US as The Great British Baking Show), and opened up during his appearance about how his daughter's grandmother – Zoe's mom – had died from cancer.

Explaining his personal reasons for taking part, David said: "I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it’s important to me."

Zoe shared support for David's part on the show by liking his post about his appearance on Instagram. The actor shared his post about the show on Sunday.

"Tune in to @channel4 today at 7:45pm to see how insanely serious I take it," the star jokingly wrote on Instagram. But in addition to his comment about taking his baking seriously, the 56-year-old also made it clear to his followers that he was passionate about the cause.

"A GREAT time for a GREAT cause… Baking to raise $ — and for that #StarBaker apron!" he captioned, before adding: "Donate NOW and support life-saving cancer research… LINK in bio above!"

David with his costars behind the scenes of the celebrity special

David's passion paid off, as he was crowned Star Baker in his episode of the show, beating former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, and comedians Tom Davis and Rose Matafeo. The Ross Geller actor's Tofu pie, showstopper meringue sculpture and successful attempt at following the Macaron focused technical challenge led to a much-deserved victory.

A fan of the show, the actor celebrated his victory, admitting: "I’ve been watching for many years, it doesn’t get better than this," before continuing: "I’m inspired now to do more [baking], I really am."

