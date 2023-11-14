Married at First Sight UK: Do Peggy and Georges stay together after the show?

Tuesday's episode of Married at First Sight UK will finally reveal which couples got their happily ever after. Among them, fans are curious to see if Peggy and Georges – who have faced a number of challenges along the way – will say 'I do' once more in the final vow renewal.

Leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, Monday night's instalment ended with Georges confessing his love to a nervous Peggy, before cutting to credits. "Peggy, I entered this experiment with one sole purpose – to find love. Looking for something you've never felt before seemed like a huge ask, but then I met you," explained Georges.

WATCH: Georges opens up to Peggy at the final vow renewal on MAFS UK

After admitting that they'd been through a number of challenges, including his own fears that he wouldn't be good enough for her, Georges concluded: "Peggy, the future does not work without you." As he spoke of his hopes for the future, which included having two kids, Peggy appeared to look happy, but does she feel the same way?

While viewers will have to wait until Tuesday's finale to find out what she said next, we've done some digging. Here's what we know about Peggy and Georges life, post-MAFS, and whether we think they're still together.

Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Firstly, it's important to remember that the show has incredibly strict rules to ensure that fans don't find out whether or not the couples have stood the test of time, so it's hard to be sure. Back in October, contestant Luke spilled the beans on Tik Tok.

© Ella Morgan/Instagram The MAFS cast are not allowed to confirm whether or they've stayed together while the show airs

"Basically we're not allowed to talk about our relationship, whether we're still together or not, we're not allowed to wear our rings," he said. "These are rules that have been put in place by the show so people stay engaged basically. We don't want to ruin people watching it."

While there are strict social media rules in place, Peggy and Georges have each spoken positively about their respective MAFS journeys on Instagram, pointing to a good relationship between the two, regardless of whether or not they're an item.

Last week, Peggy shared a photo from the final dinner party, and she had nothing but praise for Georges. "Celebrating the final dinner party!! – a journey of highs, lows, and countless memories. I wouldn't have wanted to be part of anybody else's journey," she penned in the caption. "We've worked tirelessly to build the relationships we have, and it just goes to show that hard work pays off! Grateful for the lessons, the laughs, and the love."

Returning the favour, Georges has been equally complimentary about Peggy. In September, the content creator posted a snap from their wedding day, which he captioned: "Where do I even start, SHE SAID YES!! WOW WE LOOK GOOD TOGETHER. I'm not sure why she said yes but here we go beautiful people, I got hitched to the beautiful leggy @peggyroseofficial. Rather sad they didn't show our original connection and the sparks flying but I look forward to seeing how our story develops. Our journey might be short or long but certainly it was something I'd never change for the world!"

© Channel 4 Peggy and Georges spoken highly of each other on Instagram, suggesting that they're on good terms

Regardless of whether or not they're still together, it's clear that Peggy and Georges share a mutual respect and admiration for one another, so at the very least, we imagine they're good friends.

Hopefully, it won't be too much longer until fans know for sure, especially as star Shona Manderson confirmed that filming on the reunion episode had wrapped. "We got sent home at the end of April, we were together for about five or six weeks, then I went to Sri Lanka at the beginning of June and then went back to the reunion obviously," she explained, adding: "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that!"