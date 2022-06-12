Inside Karen Hauer and Jordan Wyn-Jones' magical wedding - EXCLUSIVE

Karen Hauer has married her partner Jordan Wyn-Jones in an intimate, love-filled celebration in the Hampshire countryside and HELLO! magazine is proud to present full coverage of their surprise big day.

"It was exactly what we had envisioned – but even better. It was like a breath of fresh air for us. Everything was easy and happy," said the Strictly Come Dancing professional, who walked up the aisle in a show-stopping handmade bridal gown by Berta.

"I think people will be surprised by the news," she added. "Having recently been on tour with Strictly, I couldn't talk about the wedding out loud…it felt precious to have our little secret in our back pocket, but it’s nice to come out and say: 'Hey, we're married!'"

The happy couple's nearest and dearest – including Karen's Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk, who was a bridesmaid – gathered at the luxurious country retreat of Chewton Glen for the special day on Tuesday 7 June. Of the moment Jordan, 32, saw the bride walking up the aisle, he said: "The second I turned around and caught a glimpse of her, I started welling up. It was something I’d been looking forward to for a while. She looked incredible."

Karen and Jordan married last week at Chewton Glen

"It's my fairytale dress," Karen added of her tulle and floral applique dress. "It's something I never thought I'd go for but I knew right away that it was The Dress when I tried it on. I feel like me in it."

The happy couple also spoke for the first time about their love story, which began last year when their paths crossed on social media, when Jordan was based in Australia for work.

Karen's Strictly colleagues, Luba and Janette attended the wedding

"Jordan followed me on Instagram and I followed back – we would like and comment on each other's posts. Never did I think that I would find the love of my life on the other side of the world and that we would meet in such a unique way. But I wouldn't change it for the world," said Karen.

“I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it’d be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then,” added Jordan, who popped the question at Chewton Glen in December.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.