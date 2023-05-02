Lost star Henry Ian Cusick joins NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 finale for possible new long term role

NCIS: Hawai'i fans, prepare for a dramatic season finale, as Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) gets into some seriously hot water that leads to familiar faces from her past making an appearance.

The two-part finale will see Lost star Henry Ian Cusick make a visit to Hawaii as Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects. He will join the NCIS team when Jane will travel "out of the country on a very personal case from her past", reports TV Line, and with the character's role in the team remaining open by the closing credits, it may not be the last time we see him.

The season finale will be a two-parter, and the first episode will air on May 15, and the second will be broadcast on May 22.

The episodes will also see two other familiar faces return - that of Maggie Shaw, played by Julie White, and Linc Hand as Charlie 1.

Maggie was introduced in season one as a former mentor of Jane;s but she was discovered to be a double agent spy for the Chinese and the mother of a wanted spy and was arrested. Charlie 1 was a Navy SEAL first seen in the season one finale and now working as a Private Military Contractor.

© CBS NCIS: Hawaii finale is a two-parter

Episode 21 is titled 'Past Due', and will follow the team as they discover the dead body of a former MI6 agent that leads to them uncovering secrets from Jane's past. In return, the mom-of-two is forced to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party.

The follow-up episode, episode 22, 'Dies Irae', will see the team seek help "from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built".

