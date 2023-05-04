The Rookie: Did Aaron Thorsen die in the season five finale? All we know about Tru Valentino's character

The Rookie season five came to an end earlier this week and the finale episode was full of dramatic moments, including fan favorite LAPD Officer Aaron Thorsen getting shot. Fans were naturally shocked when the terrifying moment unfolded on screen, and many are wondering what the future holds for Tru Valentino's character.

Will Aaron make it through and be back for season six? Or have fans said goodbye forever? Here's what we know.

WATCH: The Rookie's season five finale was full of big moments

Did Aaron Thorsen die in The Rookie season five finale?

In short, Aaron's fate was the main cliffhanger at the end of the season five finale, so fans were not told either way whether the officer makes it or not.

The season five finale of The Rookie saw Aaron get shot after he and Celina Juarez were walking through an alley. The pair heard a mysterious noise and went to investigate only to come across a group of masked assailants who shot Aaron in the back and knocked Celina out.

Fans are worried about The Rookie's Aaron

After the terrifying moment, Aaron is rushed to the hospital and at this point he's still alive, but things take a worrying turn when his character enters a coma after surgery. Then at the end of the episode, doctors rush into his room when an alarm sounded – leaving viewers on the edge of their seats about what could happen.

Will Tru Valentino return for The Rookie season six?

Tru Valentino hasn't spoken out about his return to The Rookie for season six and given season five has only just ended, fans are likely going to have to be patient regarding any cast updates.

It is certainly a possibility that his character could be killed off because the ABC show has done similar things before with other characters such as Jackson West, who was played by Titus Makin Jr. However, Tru joined the show in season four and he became a series regular in the fifth season, so it would be a shock to have the actor leave the show permanently already.

What happened on The Rookie season five finale?

In addition to Aaron getting shot, there were plenty of other jaw-dropping moments in the series finale including a mysterious new threat being introduced. After concluding that Luke Moran had recruited mercenaries, John Nolan and the team were left with more questions than ever, and rightly so.

How did the fans react to The Rookie's final episode?

Fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions to the final episode. One person wrote on Twitter: ""Gotta say, #TheRookie season finale was unexpectedly incredible. Aways are great, but this one was shocking, in all the best ways. @NathanFillion really happy we're getting another season @therookie."

A second added: "The Rookie finale was everything I had hoped for in the most pleasant of ways. A solid 11/10!! All the action, creepy, and tender moments had my gut in a permanent knot the entire episode. Good job to the cast and crew for delivering a masterpiece! #chenford #therookie."

A third meanwhile was left upset by the major cliffhanger: "Just watched #TheRookie finale and I have to wait until next season to figure out is Aaron alive or not? It's not fair at all."

