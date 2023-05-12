Disappointing career news for Hilary Swank four weeks after welcoming twins

Hilary Swank's ABC drama Alaska Daily has been canceled after one season.

The series followed her award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald who is forced to join a metro newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska after a fall from grace in New York. The network has also canceled Big Sky and The Company You Keep, which starred Milo Ventimiglia.

But it picked up 9-1-1 which was canceled by Fox; ABC is a sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut, along with its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star.

HELLO! understands that, right now, there are no plans to change the showrunners or production teams; Kristen Reidel has been running the show since Tim placed his focus on spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star. Contracts for the main cast, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, are up for renewal following season seven and that made the deal easier for ABC.

© Instagram Hilary Swank with her twins

The news of Alaska Daiky's cancelation comes a month after Oscar winner Hilary became a first-time mom in April to adorable twins.

On Sunday May 12 Hilary will also celebrate her first ever Mother's Day. The Alaska Daily lead first announced the birth of her twins with another post on Instagram in which she is showing her back to the camera, wearing a plush robe, as she faces a stunning sunset while holding a baby in each of her arms.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven."

© Jon Kopaloff Hilary Swank with Philip Schneider on the red carpet

Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary Swank showcasing her baby bump

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private. Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels.

Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary.

