Claudia Winkleman pays very rare tribute to husband and children during BAFTAs win

Claudia Winkleman is a proud mum, but she mostly keeps her family life to herself. However, in her excitement at winning Entertainment Performance at the BAFTA awards on Sunday night, she couldn't help paying a sweet and hilarious tribute to her husband and children.

Sweetly, she called her kids, who were watching at home, "Little puffins," and said to her film producer husband Kris Thykier: "Please can we get a dog?"

Claudia and Kris have been married since 2000, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall.

The couple, who met through mutual friends, got married in 2000 with a secret ceremony in London, and they have three children together, Jake, Matilda and Arthur.

The presenter has only given small insights into her relationship over the years, including opening up to Red magazine last year. When speaking about their marriage success, Claudia attributed it to Kris' personality traits.

She explained: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

And this sharing element features in other aspects of their lives too. During a HELLO! interview, Claudia revealed that they share responsibilities when it comes to the children.

She said: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

But Claudia also indicated that it isn't romance on her behalf that keeps the relationship going strong, as she confessed: "I'm not a romantic person, he's much more romantic than me."

The Traitors was a huge hit for the BBC, with many viewers praising Claudia for expertly helming the show. It sees 22 strangers arrive at an impressive castle in the Scottish Highlands where they take part in a game of "detection, backstabbing and trust" in a bid to win a huge cash prize of £120,000.

Speaking about the show during her speech, the mum-of-three added: "I went, 'OK, just to be clear, we're going to Scotland, we've got some cloaks, we're going to use the word murder, I've got a big rollneck and I'm holding a ceremonial pouch, are you OK with that?' And they went 'go for it'."

It's safe to say that most people who watched the opening episode were glued to their screens and praised the show, particularly Claudia's role in the game.

One person wrote: "Just watched the first episode of #TheTraitors and I'm sold. I've got a feeling now that the scene has been set, things are going to get really interesting. And Claudia has gone dark and I'm here for it!" while another added: "This show is so good so far! AND only watched the first episode! I have high hopes! Who knew Claudia could be evil! Lol."

A third tweeted: "Whoever decided to give Claudia Winkleman a call for #TheTraitors is an astounding genius."

