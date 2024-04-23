Katy Perry’s American Idol replacement teased by Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest

Katy Perry stunned fans when she revealed in February that she is leaving American Idol once the latest season wraps.

Talk immediately turned to who will replace her for season 23, and fellow Idol stars Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest think they have the perfect person to join the judging panel.

Luke and Ryan agreed that it would be really "fun" to see Meghan Trainor take Katy's place following her appearance on Monday's show.

"I think Meghan's always been real fun,” Luke, 47, told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Ryan added: "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

Meghan is no stranger to being a judge having previously starred on Australian Idol and The Voice UK.

While fellow judge Lionel Richie didn't share his opinion on Meghan, he did agree that Katy's replacement needs to be someone "fun".

"It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much," he said. "And when you're with Luke, he doesn't know he's killin' ya."

Lionel wasn't shy about sharing who he'd like to see on the panel, admitting Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift would be excellent choices.

"I've got my list, but Kelly, if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there," he said. "I'm a big fan."

He added: "Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you're available, we'd like to have you out. Call me!"

Katy announced her Idol departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13. "I love Idol so much!" she said. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

When Jimmy asked what her fellow judges thought of her decision, she joked: "Well they'll find out tonight!" before clarifying: "Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year."

She added: "It's going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan.

"I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

Luke admitted he wasn't shocked to hear that Katy was leaving the show. "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it," he recently told Taste of Country.

He added: "It wasn't like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

He went on to reflect on the last six years of having Katy as his co-star, emphasizing: "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her.

"I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three or four years old," he noted, referring to Katy's daughter Daisy Dove, who will be four in August, and whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy joined the show alongside Luke and Lionel for its revival on ABC in 2018 with its 16th season.

