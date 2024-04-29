Shania Twain seriously confuses fans with new look ahead of American Idol appearance

Shania Twain has once again captured the spotlight, this time with a dazzling new hair transformation that she debuted ahead of her appearance as a mentor on American Idol.

The superstar took to Instagram to showcase her stunning new look, which has both shocked and confused fans.

In a promotional video for the popular singing competition, Shania, 58, looked radiant as ever in a sleek, form-fitting zip-up top paired with matching black pants.

The outfit was stylishly completed with modern rockabilly flair, featuring pearl adornments that lined two openings above her chest.

As she introduced herself to the American Idol audience, her smile was as bright as her new hair color, saying: "Hi, I'm Shania Twain and I'm mentoring tonight on American Idol."

© Instagram Shania Twain looks completely different

But it was not just her presence that caused a stir—it was her hair that truly made waves. Shania revealed her new platinum blonde locks, a significant departure from her usual darker tones.

Styled in a middle part, her shoulder-length hair framed her face beautifully, adding a fresh, vibrant edge to her timeless look.

American Idol echoed Shania's excitement, posting a video on their Instagram page featuring Shania and all the female contestants energetically saying, "Let's go!" ahead of Sunday's episode.

© Instagram Shania is known for her transformations

The post quickly filled with comments from fans who were surprised by Shania's transformation, with many expressing disbelief at her new appearance. "Can't even recognize her...she looks totally different," one fan remarked, while another playfully added, "Gotta love Shania. Not so sure about the hair, though. Let's Go Girls!!"

The discussion continued as fans debated and marveled over her new look. "Who was the first blonde girl?" one asked, only to be surprised by the answer: "Shania Twain." "Thank you, I had no idea!! She looks so different with light hair," the fan responded.

© Kate Green Shania is usually brunette

This is not the first time Shania has experimented with her hair color. Earlier this month, she flaunted another new style in a stunning photo shoot for Haunting Living.

There, she displayed her long blonde locks while donned in a chic black blazer and sheer stockings, her hair cascading elegantly over her shoulders.

Another image from the shoot showed her in a black bodysuit with puffy shoulder pads, once again showcasing her blonde tresses.

© Amy Sussman Shania with red hair

And in a playful twist, she also revealed a pink hair color coordinated with a matching dress, proving her willingness to embrace bold changes.

In an interview accompanying the photo shoot, Shania opened up about the reasons behind her adventurous hair choices.

She revealed that the initial experiment with pink hair was sparked by her discovery of grey strands. "It's funny - the reason that I even experimented with the pink was because I'm going grey," she explained. "And now I'm thinking that when I'm entirely grey, maybe I should just dye my hair at that point and rock the pink."

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain has worn some incredible stage outfits on tour

Shania went on to describe how the vibrant hues make her feel. "It makes me feel youthful," she noted, adding, "I don't need to look younger in my own mind. It's not a goal of mine, but I do like to feel refreshed, and the pink hair does that. It's awesome."

Amidst these exciting personal changes, Shania is also gearing up for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which promises 24 performances running from May through December 2024, as reported by USA Today.

Just last week, she teased fans with a short video clip on her Instagram Stories, where she rocked several stunning outfits, including a sheer one-piece, while strumming her guitar and singing to an audience.

