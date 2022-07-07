Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at ITV as he issues warning to Good Morning Britain The 66-year-old won a prize at the 2022 Tric Awards

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at ITV, branding the broadcaster's press office a "ministry of lies" while also issuing a warning to rival breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, at the 2022 Tric Awards on Wednesday night.

After accepting the prize for news presenter, the 62-year-old took to the stage and told the audience: "Good Morning Britain we're coming for you."

Eamonn announced his departure from This Morning late last year before revealing that he would be fronting GB News' breakfast programme alongside Isabel Webster.

In the Tric Awards winners' room, he told Metro.co.uk that he was "putting the record straight". "ITV have been telling lies about me," he said.

Labelling ITV's press office "the ministry of lies", he went on to say: "I did not resign from ITV, ITV resigned from me," adding that he reportedly "never received a single explanation once of why they wanted to get rid of me."

Eamonn previously spoke out about his departure from This Morning back in February, telling Daily Mail Weekend magazine: "They're sly. They didn't want to announce that I'd been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I'd walked away from them rather than the other way round."

Eamonn presented This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years

In the same interview, he also called out his former colleague Phillip Schofield for "snubbing" his wife by cutting her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

"Phillip is renowned for snubbing people," he said. "He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

He added: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

